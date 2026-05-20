Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Jeff Keener's avatar
Jeff Keener
8hEdited

I really don't understand what is happening in my country. Iran has been waging a warm war against us for 47 years while threatening the future of the planet with their nuclear weapons development program. We finally have a president that takes decisive, pro-active action to stop it and he gets piled on, even though most of his critics agree that Iran can never go nuclear, simply because it's causing a temporary increase in the price of fuel. Whatever happened to JFK's creed for America?: "Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty." It's the same with Rev. MLK's hope for a colorblind America. Both men may have been killed by an assassin's bullet, but it took the modern progressive/DNC/anti-Trump movements to bury them under 1,000 feet of stupid bigotry.

Cassidy lost his primary and in an idiotic, knee-jerk reaction against Trump and a nuclear-free Iran, he switches his vote on the Jackassery's War Powers Resolution. If this passes, it guarantees the survival of the terrorist islamist regime in Tehran, thoroughly fucks over the Persian people, almost assures that the mullahs will become a nuclear power, risks a high-chance nuclear exchange with Israel & America, and dishonors the sacrifices of the pro-freedom Persians and the U.S. military. It's Biden's Bagram BugOut all over again, but with far more severe consequences.

I won't get into the rapid rise of anti-semitism and pro-Hamas/Hezbullah movements here. Thoroughly disgusted with those villains. Batya does an excellent job exposing them and with far greater grace than I would ever offer.

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Rabbi Menachem Levine's avatar
Rabbi Menachem Levine
8h

Good riddance to a disgusting anti-Semite, evidenced once again by his concession speech last night.

https://www.jns.org/opinion/robert-isler/the-unapologetic-antisemite-in-congress

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