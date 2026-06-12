This Week on Batya! Senator Tim Scott Joins Me
Watch on NewsNation at 7PM tomorrow night or 11AM Sunday morning!
Tomorrow night on BATYA! @NewsNation:
Senator Tim Scott considers my proposal for stimulus checks!
Democratic Congressman Glenn Ivey shocks me with his Graham Platner take!
Republican Congressman Marlin Stutzman on why it’s time to retire aid to Israel
And Mark Penn discusses whether this Iran deal will stick!
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