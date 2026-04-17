Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Mark D.'s avatar
Mark D.
Apr 17

Catholic here. I like the Pope, and I like Trump, but I only voted for one of them.

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Jorge Finkielman's avatar
Jorge Finkielman
Apr 17Edited

Thank you Batya. Why the Pope is completely silent about the electoral fraud going on in Perú? After all, he sees himself more of a Peruvian than American.

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