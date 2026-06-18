Vice President JD Vance spent the week telling us how “cool” it is that the IRGC wants to be friends while calling Israel an ungrateful pariah undermining the great United States.

It began when Vance told Jake Tapper about the terrible MOU he and President Trump signed with Iran, “The coolest thing about the progress we've made over the last few weeks is that you see people within the Iranian system, senior leadership, even IRGC officials say, ‘You know what? We may have some animosity, we may have some mistrust, but we recognize the way that we've done business with the United States for 47 years is a mistake. Let's try something else.’”

Apparently, the people who murdered 40,000 of their own civilians six months ago and who killed 13 American service members, who just fought a war with us over their refusal to not pursue nukes to bomb us with, well, you gotta hand it to them! They’re trying! How cool is that!

Vance went on to explain how important it was to be sensitive to the Iranians, whose religion (?!) demanded keeping the MOU a secret from the American people all week.

He reiterated again and again that it was time to give Iran—our great adversary, the leading state sponsor of terror, against whom we just fought a war—a chance to be a normal country, that they were ready to be integrated into the world order.

“The Iranians are negotiating like a normal country,” he said, as if this was some big feat, as if there hadn’t been a literal Iran Deal 11 years ago that he himself had excoriated for duping the U.S.

But never mind. The VP says you just gotta hand it to Iran! They’re “normal!” How “cool”!

In fact, there is just one main impediment to peace in the Middle East, if you ask JD Vance: Israel.

If the first half of the week was taken up praising Iran, the second half was spent excoriating Israel, our great ally in the Middle East, who just fought by our side in this war we initiated against an enemy we share.

Vance has given interview after interview making bizarre allegations about Israel at a moment when the Ayatollah Mojtabeh Khameini is still calling us the enemy in social media posts describing the MOU.

“Do I trust Israel? I don't really trust anybody when it comes to international affairs and diplomacy,” he said, apparently forgetting how much he keeps saying he trusts the Iranians.

He then went on to allege that Israelis want to hurt America by turning Iran into a failed state.

“Do I think there are people within Israeli society who would like to turn Iran into Libya, basically a failed state with 90 million people? Probably,” he said. “But I don't know that Bibi wants that. I've actually never had that conversation with him. It would be an interesting conversation to have. I'll tell you right now: is Iran turning into a Persian Libya good for the United States of America? Absolutely not.”

What is the point of this fantasizing?

It’s to convey that Israel are the bad guys here, undermining U.S. efforts to make peace with the good guys.

When asked about Israel opposing the objectively terrible MOU he pushed and signed, Vance said, “My response to them would be: What is your exact proposal? You’re a country of 9 million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have.”

This isn’t the way a Vice President talks. It’s the way a content creator talks. A podcaster. A shitposter.

It’s the Tucker Carlsonification of the Vice President and it’s happening before our very eyes.

The Vice President went on to end a long press conference today with a wild screed against Israel.

"Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time,” he said. “If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left."

Again, why? What is accomplished by ending a press conference with this bizarre statement?

This isn’t the way a Vice President talks. It’s the way a content creator talks. A podcaster. A shitposter.

Why is this happening?

Earlier today, a clip of Tucker Carlson himself was circulating in which Carlson made an astonishing statement: "I'm not aware of a single Nazi official who was as openly bloodthirsty as Ben Gavir, including Goebels, who was a a nut case in my opinion."

The point of saying something this insane is clear: The Nazis were not that bad—it’s Israel that are the real Nazis.

We’re seeing that exact logic from the Vice President: Iran is not so bad. It’s Israel that’s the real problem.

If Israel would just take being bombed at by Hezbollah lying down, we’d have peace. Remember, you can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have!

The IRGC murdered 40,000 innocents, but it’s Israel defending itself from Hezbollah that’s the real criminal here.

Iran literally just fought a war against us and Israel fought by us, but Israel is the impediment to peace.

If this week was a dry run for the Vice President’s presidential run in 2028, it was at the very least extremely informative.