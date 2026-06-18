Batya Ungar-Sargon

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
3h

Vance's actions are unbecoming of the position of Vice President of the United States

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Lindsay Squires's avatar
Lindsay Squires
3h

This is incredibly, staggeringly bad 🤦‍♀️

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