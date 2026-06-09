Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Eloris's avatar
Eloris
7h

When a Democrat says “lowering costs” he means “force taxpayers to subsidize costs” or “force others to provide services at lower cost”. He never, ever means “get government out of the way so that services can actually be provided more cheaply.” The Democrat attitude to the economy parallels that of Leonid Brezhnev to Eastern Europe - the governments galloping, metastasizing growth may sometimes briefly have to slow but they will fight to the death to prevent any shrinkage. Big government is their bread and butter.

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Crystal H's avatar
Crystal H
8h

The party needs to look at what DeSantis has been doing in Florida that is literally putting money back into tax payers' pockets. He passed regulations that significantly lowered auto insurance costs. This wasn't a handout, it was regulatory change that allowed insurers to not only lower rates but retroactively credit their customers (I personally received a significant credit and a lower rate from my car insurer). He also saw that local governments had seen an explosion in tax revenue since 2019 so he's putting a likely-to-pass change on the November ballot to the homestead exemption which will directly benefit the working class homeowners (I personally will save $1200 a year since my property tax will be eliminated). These are regulatory changes that increase affordability without increasing taxes on anyone.

I understand why Trump decided to take action on Iran, but he ultimately made a huge mistake in underestimating the triggers Iran could pull to cause pain on the home front in the form in inflation and increased fuel prices. And I agree that it's going to cost Republicans in November because, as always, "it's the economy stupid". It's the reason Trump was elected after the Democrats ignored this basic fact through Biden's reign. Yes, there were other cultural reasons, but ultimately, the inflation caused by the Democrats was what doomed them, and it is what will doom the Republicans.

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