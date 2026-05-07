Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Jeff Keener's avatar
Jeff Keener
7hEdited

Obama, and later Biden, largely succeeded in 'fundamentally transforming' the republic into a nation that no one would defend. This was exemplified in the crashing enlistment rates and performance standards of our armed forces, as well as the racial/social upheaval he promoted in our neighborhoods and schools. This is also evident in the startling polling indicating that 40% of liberals feel that violence is justified in the pursuit of political goals. A communist and a bigot may have assassinated JFK and MLK, but it took Obama's Democratic Party to bury them under 100 feet of partisan abstraction.

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
7h

“You can’t have a situation where whoever is in charge of the government starts using that to go after their political enemies or reward their friends.”

That’s rich considering what - not only Eric With-Holder - did during Barak His Own Self’s tenure but what Merrick Garland pulled during the “Biden” admin. If it weren’t for double standards they’d have none whatsoever.

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