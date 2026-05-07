Former President Barack Obama was interviewed by Stephen Colbert this week, and throughout the interview, he made it very clear how he feels about Americans who disagree with him.

When speaking of the change he’d most like to see in the country, his answer was astonishing:

“I’d say I’d love a loyal opposition. I’d love a Republican Party that was conservative in some ways, that didn’t agree with me on a whole bunch of stuff, but believed in rule of law and judicial independence and empirical evidence and science, and wasn’t constantly tapping into our worst impulses.”

Did you catch that, Republicans? Be loyal—to your political opposition—or you’ll get smeared by President Obama as lawless and racist extremists “constantly tapping into our worst impulses.”

Surely someone who believes that it is extremism when Republicans refuse to bend the knee to their political opponents would have an equally scathing view of the extremists on his side.

Not so. When it comes to extremists on President Obama’s side, he’s not bothered at all. In fact, there are no extremists to the Left of him.

“You look at somebody like Mamdani, who I think is an extraordinary talent, he wants people to be able to afford housing in New York,” Obama said. “Well, you know, I would assume liberals in New York want the same thing.”

So, let me get this straight: Republicans are extremists who are “constantly tapping into our worst impulses” if they aren’t loyal to Democrats, but the Democrats’ actual extremists are just “extraordinarily talented” politicians pursuing the greater good?

This is a monstrous inversion of reality, especially at a time when Obama’s own side is embracing political violence. Yet this is how Obama thinks about every issue, and once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

Call it the Obama Doctrine: When we do it, we’re saving democracy. When they do it, they’re destroying democracy.

Call it the Obama Doctrine: When we do it, we’re saving democracy. When they do it, they’re destroying democracy.

Watch how he does the same move in this clip about the Department of Justice:

Without a hint of self-awareness, Obama told Colbert, “The White House shouldn’t be able to direct the AG to go around prosecuting whoever the president wants prosecuted. You can’t have a situation where whoever is in charge of the government starts using that to go after their political enemies or reward their friends.”

But this is exactly what Obama himself did! As Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard discovered earlier this year in her report on Russiagate.

“President Obama directed the creation of this January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment after President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, and it served as the basis for what was essentially a years-long coup against the duly elected President of the United States, subverting the will of the American people and attempting to delegitimize Donald Trump’s presidency,” she wrote in her report on how high up Russiagate went in the Democratic Party (all the way to the top, apparently).

But you see, that was different, because we were doing it, apparently.

The Obama Doctrine strikes again: When the Democrats weaponize the justice system and the deep state, it’s to save democracy. When Republicans do it, it’s to destroy democracy.

Or remember how he celebrated the Virginia voting to redistrict and add nine Democratic congressional seats to the map.

“Congratulations, Virginia! Republicans are trying to tilt the midterm elections in their favor, but they haven’t done it yet. Thanks for showing us what it looks like to stand up for our democracy and fight back,” wrote Obama.

It’s the Obama Doctrine: Republicans are trying to undermine democracy—congratulations, Democrats, on doing exactly what they are doing to save democracy!

This is a version of partisanship that is so extreme it is blinding. The very same thing he celebrates on his side is considered an extremist threat to democracy on the other side.

For my friends, everything; for my enemies, the law.