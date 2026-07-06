Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Herbert Jacobi's avatar
Herbert Jacobi
26m

But he was their Nazi. And that makes all the difference.

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Mark D.'s avatar
Mark D.
26m

Headline says it all.

Over on X Cenk Ugyur is blaming AIPAC and doesn’t believe the allegations. I guess

1. “Believe all women” no longer applies and

2. AIPAC broke into this poor woman’s home and raped her.

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