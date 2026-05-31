Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Edwin Goldberg's avatar
Edwin Goldberg
3h

Can’t wait to read the book!

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
2hEdited

“That last part is true: Jews willing to bend the knee and denounce the vast majority of their fellow Jews, willing to denounce Zionism and the existence of the State of Israel, are indeed welcome on the Left.”

So in other words as long as they are self-loathing individuals who will conform to Moloch they get to be “in the club”?

Think that’s what’s called a “Devil’s Bargain”.

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