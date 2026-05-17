Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Dave's avatar
Dave
2h

I just pre-ordered it

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Pamela Shamir's avatar
Pamela Shamir
5h

What I find remarkable, is how eager the NYT is to betray its own blind hatred of Israel by printing absurd lies, when there might actually be reason to unveil bad prison practices - like everywhere else in the world. In a democracy, one relies on the work of journalists and non-governmental groups to examine and uncover unjust practices - Israeli reporters, commissions and organizations conduct their own internal reviews. Of course no government is perfect, and of course there are reasons to criticize and hold accountable Israeli government and prison officials, as is vital in any democracy. If one is to be charitable to Kristof, we can hope he's betraying his bleeding heart gullibility. But I'm going to be less charitable and condemn him for outing himself as wanting desperately to believe that Israelis are singularly evil and beyond repair. Otherwise, why would he jeopardize a plausible expose?? I'm an Israeli American and, like you Batya, I am critical of Israel's ongoing West Bank campaign. There is nothing antisemitic about condemning Jewish settler violence, or wanting to reform Israeli prison practices to make certain that guards preserve their own humanity. And being critical of Bibi should not be the litmus test of one's antisemitic tendencies - after all, are we to accuse the coalition between Bennett, Eisenkot, and Lapid of being antisemitic? If Kristof and the NYT editorial board were honest brokers, there probably is a need for reform in these prisons and detention centers without glaringly lying to the point of Jew-hating absurdity. But they clearly are not honest or truly interested in hunting down the truth.

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