Batya Ungar-Sargon

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
5d

Absolutely correct this is treason. Supporting a regime that has literally killed thousands of Americans over the decades. If we actually had a functioning democratic party he would be ostracized. But the sad thing is that so many of them think just like him. If he and those who voted for these democrats hate the US so much they need to go live under the Mullahs in Iran.

And these Mullah lovers have a nerve to say those of us who support Israel are unAmerican. A pox on them.

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
5d

Murphy ( and others) are in essence proxies of the Iranian regime and IRGC

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