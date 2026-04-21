Since the beginning of this war, Americans with Trump Derangement on the Left and the Right have struggled mightily. Whether on CNN, in the pages of the New York Times and The Atlantic, or on the shows of the erstwhile MAGA Podcastariat, you got the distinct impression that Trump’s opposition was rooting so hard for him to fail that they had come full circle and were actually rooting for Iran to win. So viciously are they committed to seeing Trump faceplant that these commentators and politicians and journalists would pay any price for it—including seeing the Islamic Regime in Iran succeed.

Some paid lip service to the idea that the goal of depriving Iran of a nuclear weapon is a noble one, that they would have supported the war if Trump had gotten approval from Congress (as if!), that they don’t support Iran just because they oppose how Trump has gone about destroying their nuclear aspirations.

But as the war has gone on, they have dispensed with even this.

So viciously are they committed to seeing Trump faceplant that these commentators and politicians and journalists would pay any price for it—including seeing the Islamic Regime in Iran succeed.

Last night, a sitting United States Senator, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, finally decided to forgo all the posturing and come out fully in support of Iran.

In sharing an article that purported to show that 26 Iranian shadow fleet vessels had bypassed the U.S. navy blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Senator Murphy tweeted one word: “awesome.”

You truly have to see it to believe it.

The Senator is literally cheering for our enemy during a war. He hates Donald Trump so much for pursuing a goal that Democrats themselves once lauded—preventing the #1 state sponsor of terror from achieving a nuclear weapon—that Murphy actually wants Iran to win. He cannot help but celebrate this alleged victory against the United States navy.

This is treason.

Contrary to what the Democrats may claim, you cannot love your country and root for us to fail in a war. Their hatred of Trump has turned into a hatred of America, whether they admit this or not.

Murphy wasn’t even just cheering against Trump and America—he literally cheered for our navy to fail!

Murphy may be the most psychotic example of this, but he is the apotheosis of a vibe that is utterly pervasive in the anti-Trump Left and Right.

Donald Trump has a super-power: He exposes the most despicable, disgusting qualities in his opponents, revealing them to be utterly beneath contempt.

I wonder if this is why he’s spending so much time on foreign policy these days. It must be hard to look out at a sea of Democrats who refuse to cheer for American heroes, who refuse to stand for the victims of horrific crimes and their grieving families, and think, “This is who I’m supposed to fight?”

Think I’m over-generalizing?

I’d love to be. Let every other Democrat condemn Chris Murphy’s heinous, traitorous comment.

But they won’t—because they won’t be asked to. The media agrees with him.

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Early in the war, I predicted that the “anti-Trump, pro-Ayatollah leftist media" would run with breathless albeit false “MAGA Split Over Iran!” headlines, just as they did over Epstein, or Operation Midnight Hammer, or Trump’s support for Israel. “The evidence will be 4 podcasters on one side vs. 93% of Trump's base on the other. Don't believe the wish-casting. Believe your own eyes,” I wrote.

As you know if you read this newsletter, I was right. Support for the President’s war in Iran has topped 80% among Republicans in every poll, and 90% in self-identified “MAGA” voters, who make up a growing share of the Republican base.

Some took issue with me calling the Left “pro-Ayatollah,” but it’s pretty clear by now that this is exactly what they are: They want Iran to win—because like them, Iran is at war with Trump, and Trump must lose.

It’s not just Iran. There is a cluster of positions these people tend to have in addition to their loathing of Trump. They are obsessed with Jeffery Epstein. They have an affinity for Hamas and a vicious opposition to Israel. They have an inability to root for their own nation that is incompatible with patriotism.

This cluster has been uniting the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ro Khanna, Tucker Carlson and the New York Times. There’s “strange new respect” flowing from the anti-Trump Left all the way to the anti-Trump Right.

As we keep pointing out, there’s no more Left and Right. There is only one metric in American public life: Donald Trump.