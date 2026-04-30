Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Richard
4hEdited

The anarchists of 100 years ago had some similarities. Arafat was an engineer. Che was a doctor. Collins was an accountant.

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Steenroid
4h

They will never admit their role. They will only continue to manipulate the data and polls. They know their base is not smart enough to figure out they are lying. As long as it touches their “feelings” they have succeeded.

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