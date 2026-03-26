Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Rabbit Of Death's avatar
Rabbit Of Death
Mar 26

Absolutely love this.

There is a huge judgement on women choosing to stay at home and prioritise their families, it’s great to see some women making this appear aspirational and meaningful to them.

I worked evenings and weekends because I wanted to look after my children myself. It made no sense to me to work to pay another woman to look after my children.

Funny how childcare is only an important job when someone is being paid to do it for someone else, but had no value or importance otherwise? Or the idea that it doesn’t matter how much time you spend actually looking after your own children?

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
Mar 26

These “Girlboss feminists!” as you call them (a good sobriquet to coin btw) think it safe to assume they are not God-centered as they’re constantly trying to fill a void in themselves to keep “the revolution” - of the flavor-of-the-moment - going. Or is it simply a desperate attempt to stay relevant in their twilight years? Seems they’re perpetually “redefining” to up end society.

Sad. Hope they like their cats.

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