Batya Ungar-Sargon

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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
4h

The “affordability” campaign feels like it was generated in a focus group, without regard for the underlying causes. The Democrats are the prime advocates for the forces that create unaffordability. They want more taxes and regulations, which raise prices. They want deficit spending for more free benefits, which causes inflation. They want mass immigration, which increases housing costs and lowers wages. It’s like arsonists campaigning against fires.

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Julia's avatar
Julia
4h

The bill will sound like "costs, go down!". How about them stopping driving the costs up? Didn't we already get the "affordable" health care?

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