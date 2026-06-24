Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Dikla Marshall's avatar
Dikla Marshall
7h

Batya, do you have any thoughts on Megyn Kelly? She has really disappointed me. She was an avid supporter of Israel, and now she seems to speak with such disdain. It pains me.

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Steven Brizel's avatar
Steven Brizel
6h

The Democrats have completed their long march to the far left which began in the aftermath of their defeat in 1968 They will remain in a deserved desert of their making unless and until moderates regain control of that party

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