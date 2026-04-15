Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Penny Adrian's avatar
Penny Adrian
Apr 15

I used to be homeless, and I have volunteered with my homeless neighbors for decades. You know who REALLY resents illegal migrants? Homeless people. I can't tell you how many homeless people (and their loved ones) have expressed resentment that so many resources are dedicated to non-citizens, while Americans with mental illness and addiction are left to suffer and die on the streets. I have seen one too many "enlightened" progressives step over the bodies of their homeless neighbors to attend an illegal immigrant "rights" rally. This cruelty and hypocrisy has got to stop.

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
Apr 15

The rule of law. Period. This is not a Chinese menu

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