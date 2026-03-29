Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Bill Darrow
Mar 29Edited

One problem w so many of today’s celebrities is that so many, like JFKJr, have never done anything. Back in the day wasn’t a celebrity someone of high achievement? Nowadays you can be a spouse or a child of such, and that’s enough. The son of a top soccer player, the daughter of a famous lawyer, the niece of a presidential candidate, the wife of a royal, etc. People only distinguished by being related to someone.

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/G\
Mar 29

I really like you Batya

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