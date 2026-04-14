Batya Ungar-Sargon

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freehand's avatar
freehand
Apr 15

this is reductive, check ur own misogyny

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R.G. Camara's avatar
R.G. Camara
Apr 14Edited

Lena Dunham sexually molested her own sister. And bragged about it in her autobiography. I'm not listening to anything this Jabba-the-hut sex offender has to say.

https://www.theguardian.com/books/2014/nov/05/lena-dunham-statement-abuse-claims

EDIT: see also here https://archive.vn/qacxw

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