Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Senator J. McCarthy's avatar
Senator J. McCarthy
Apr 13

With a nuclear weapon, Iran was planning to make gas $27 a gallon and not a damn thing anyone could do about it. The fact that the Dems can't see this coming is the problem. So we now control the Straight, no oil out or gas in for Iran. Without that money, they can't pay the IRGC, so they start quitting. Then Mossad arms the opposition, and you have regime change without US boots on the ground.

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Stephen Schrader's avatar
Stephen Schrader
Apr 13

Excellent article Batya

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