Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Philip L Miller's avatar
Philip L Miller
1h

You must admit, Batya, that the Democrats got themselves “a real man” in Platner. He is utterly despicable. This Nazi, woman beating blowhard pairs quite nicely with the gated community (in Uganda - it HAD to be Uganda), communist, Jew hating, Hamas apologist presently serving as mayor of NYC. The Democrats sure can pick ‘em.

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Chris Novak's avatar
Chris Novak
4m

“I never thought I’d live to see the day that the Democrats would give up that moral high ground”. Really?? In what era did they have the moral high ground?

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