It’s official: The guy who knowingly got a Nazi tattoo on his chest and roughed up his girlfriend is now the Democrats’ nominee in Maine. Graham Platner has won his primary and will now face off against Susan Collins in November.

The same people who called the Right Nazis for 10 years, who accused the Right of sending women back to the dark ages, who called Trump a rapist and pedophile protector, and who claim Trump is sending soldiers to die, are now backing a guy with an actual Nazi tattoo, who twisted his ex-girlfriend’s arm and left bruises, who spent years on a sexting site notorious for hosting predators cheating on his wife, and who has relentlessly mocked veterans.

It’s truly amazing. Yet it goes beyond just the hypocrisy of it all.

There’s a Wall Street Journal video that’s gone viral of an interview with Daniel Moraff and Leanne Fan, the activists who handpicked Graham Platner and convinced his to run for office. The activists had uncovered some of Platner’s gross Reddit posts but told the WSJ didn’t find them disqualifying.

“Part of our thesis here is that people do not want their candidates grown in vats. They want people who are real human beings,” Moraff says.

Did you catch that?

Your choices are Nazi or a vat.

Roughing up your girlfriend makes you a “real human being.”

Apparently, this is how you get back the white working class! This is how you get back men, according to Daniel Moraff and a host of other progressive college-educated pundits and nepo baby activists.

Many who shared the video commented on Moraff’s voice—his vocal fry and the constant uplift, not just at the end of every sentence but at the end of every phrase. He’s a Brown graduate, and he sounds like it. Platner’s other close adviser is nepo baby and platwright Morris Katz, the son of a children’s book publisher and playwright and a television producer. Katz attended Skidmore College before dropping out to pursue politics, and was the political strategist behind Zohran Mamdani’s successful mayoral bid.

These are the people allegedly saving the Democratic Party from vat candidates, charged with bringing back men and the working class.

These Leftist men look at Graham Platner and see a real man. They see his oystering hobby (he’s on disability and the much ballyhooed oyster farm makes no money), his serial philandering, his demeaning and aggressive behavior towards women, his racist Reddit commentary, and his Nazi tattoo as the signifiers of a traditional masculinity and working class vibe they haven’t been exposed to for a long time in the party of MeToo and I’m With Her and the Kamala Campaign O’ Joy. They imagine they keep losing and losing men because of the Democrats’ “HR Lady” politics. Graham Platner is a rejection of the HR lady, we are told by progressive men who themselves look like human pocket protectors. His kind of messiness is what will bring men back to the party.

It’s tragic.

Because of course, what real men know is that masculinity is all about restraint. It’s about self regulation. It’s about being a defender and a protector—not someone who joins the military because they want to kill, and then mocks veterans when they get out. It’s about protecting the vulnerable—not joining a sexting site like Kik where kids are routinely exploited. It’s about understanding your power and your strength—not using them against women and leaving bruises. It’s about judgment and reliability—not cheating for your entire marriage. It’s about standing on your own two feet, not living off your parents and the government. And it’s about fighting fascism—not getting a Nazi tattoo.

Democrats think Platner is a real man—while conservatives, awash in these values, just see a scumbag.

Democrats think Platner is what working-class people are like because they don’t know any. It’s an insult to the lower income Americans they abandoned long ago.

Democrats think Platner is a real man—while conservatives, awash in these values, just see a scumbag.

What’s truly amazing though is that the Democrats have ceded the moral high ground that they built their identity around for so long. At least since the Obama era, Democrats have pushed themselves as the moral vanguard, the side that’s not just right but has a monopoly on virtue. This of course amped up in the era of Trump. Fighting Trump is fighting fascism! Trump is the ultimate threat to democracy! Trump is a rapist and pedophile protector! Defend Democracy! Fight Fascism! Vote Blue No Matter Who! The Republicans—especially MAGA—aren’t just wrong, they are evil, racist misogynists dragging us back to the 1950s.

Nothing quite like being grabbed by your boyfriend and locked in a room to bring back that 50s vibe!

I never thought I’d live to see the day that the Democrats would give up that moral high ground, and yet, in electing Graham Platner, they have.

Congratulations, Democrats! You’re now the party of fascist tattoos and intimidating and manhandling women, of serially cheating and mocking veterans!

And for what? To fight . . . Susan Collins!

The Democrats are pretending that they had to back Graham Platner because fighting Trump by taking down Susan Collins is such an existential goal. Yet Platner himself is the proof that they have become what they pretended to oppose in Trump.