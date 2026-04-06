Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Valerie's avatar
Valerie
Apr 6

I have a client who is an asylum officer and he told me once that somewhere around 96% of asylum claims don’t meet the criteria.

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Jorge Finkielman's avatar
Jorge Finkielman
Apr 6

Thank you, Batya.

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