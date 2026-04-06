Everyone remembers the photo of little Liam Ramos, the 5-year-old migrant child pictured in ICE custody wearing a sky blue bunny hat. ICE said that they tried to detain Liam’s father, an illegal migrant from Ecuador, who ran from them, leaving Liam in their custody. They then tried to give Liam to his mother, but she refused to open the front door, leaving ICE no choice but to detain Liam.

Liam and his father were later taken to an ICE detention center, but a judge ordered them released after a few weeks on the grounds that they had a pending asylum case. The judge scathingly rebuked the Trump administration’s immigration raids, saying the detention of Liam and his father Adrian was driven by “perfidious lust for unbridled power.” (How can lust be perfidious, one wonders?)

This was nonsense, of course. Just a month later, the truth that I and many others had suspected came out: The Ramos asylum case is bogus. In March, an immigration court ruled their asylum invalid and ordered the Ramos family immediately deported to their home country of Ecuador.

You probably didn’t hear about that. The media doesn’t tend to report such things.

Ramos’ lawyers are appealing, but they will lose, confirming what was obvious: The Ramoses do not have a legitimate asylum claim. They are illegal economic migrants who, like millions and millions of others, falsely claimed asylum to stay in this country.

Yet, to the liberal media, they are now heroes—because they are on the other side of the Trump administration’s efforts to secure the homeland and deport illegal fraudsters.

Ironically, the truth was confirmed by the liberal media in a recent interview CBS News did with the family that sought to portray them in a sympathetic light. “Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, the boy whose ICE detention in Minnesota sparked global outrage after he was taken away wearing a blue bunny hat and carrying his school backpack, is still living with the trauma,” reports CBS News.

The interview went to great lengths to portray Liam’s parents as the victims of unreasonable brutality—that infamous “perfidious lust for unbridled power” of Trump’s. It’s truly amazing: Parents who abandoned their child in the freezing cold streets of Minneapolis to avoid being deported are now heroes to the liberal media because Trump said abandoning your child is wrong.

Liam’s father Adrian denies that he fled, but Liam’s mother Erika admits that she did not open the door to her own child. “Yes, my son went to the door and knocked on it because I was inside,” she told CBS. “The hardest part was that I couldn’t do anything.” (The CBS reporter helpfully supplies the word “bait.”)

To stay in a county whose laws she broke upon entering, she left her 5-year-old child outside in the cold, to be taken away to a detention center.

Parents who abandoned their child in the street to avoid being deported are now heroes to the liberal media because Trump said abandoning your child is wrong.

Erika Ramos also admitted to CBS that they aren’t asylum seekers. When asked, if she had the opportunity to speak to the administration, what would she tell them? Liam’s mother Erika says, “We did not come to this country to cause any harm. I want to give [my children] a better future.”

I understand why someone would try to falsify their way into a country with a higher standard of living so their children can have a better life. But it is simply fraud. Progressives lionizing this are lionizing breaking the law and defrauding the American people. They are perpetuating immigration fraud.

This is far from the only such story. The Ramoses join a long list of liberal media hoaxes surrounding the Trump administration’s immigration agenda.

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There was the case of the “Maryland Man” Kilmar Abrego Garcia who turned out to be a wife-beater and MS-13 member.

There were the children who were U.S. citizens that ICE deported—who turned out to be the children of illegal aliens who self-deported and, unlike Erika Ramos, decided not to abandon their children.

There was the case of Mahmoud Khalil, the “activist student leader” at Columbia who was “imprisoned for his speech” who it turned out distributed pro-Hamas literature and lied on his green card application.

There was the Irishman Seamus Culleton, a small business owner who was arrested by ICE despite being married to a U.S. citizen and “not even having a parking ticket,” as the media kept telling us, who it later turned out had overstayed his visa and was facing drug charges in Ireland.

Liberals demand we have compassion for the people coming here illegally and demanding the right to stay. But where is the compassion for working-class Americans who have to compete with them for jobs, whose taxpayer dollars go to subsidizing their free health care, whose children have that much less attention from their teachers in public schools?

Liam’s parents are economic migrants who broke the law to come here. They need to go home.