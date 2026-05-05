Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Rodolfo Zabisky's avatar
Rodolfo Zabisky
5h

Great analysis Batya.

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Sam Redding's avatar
Sam Redding
5h

Great analysis. A few points: 1. The dire condition of govt debt is not due to fraud but to irresponsible budgeting and the govt doing too much that it need not do or does poorly. Russ Vought may be the answer but we hear little about progress; 2. move from DEI to merit is critical; 3. Can’t wait to see Cuba added to your chart.

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