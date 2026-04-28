Why President Obama Is Hiding the Truth About the Gunman Who Tried to Kill Trump
His lie is a confession: His side bears the blame.
Nearly 24 hours after President Donald Trump survived a third assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. and six hours after the gunman’s manifesto was publicized online, President Barack Obama shared his lament for the nation.
“We don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night’s shooting at the Wh…
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