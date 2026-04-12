Watch BATYA! on NewsNation

Good morning!

I hope everyone is enjoying their weekend!

Here’s the latest episode of my show “BATYA!” on NewsNation!

I open with my editorial about what we learned about America this week: The media is still siding with Iran, and still trying to blame Israel for the war. I debunk the latest New York Times piece and explain why the media is erasing Saudi Arabia from the narrative (No Jews, no news! as we say).

Glenn Beck joins me to discuss all of this, as well as President Trump finally having enough of the podcasters sniping at him from the Right. Glenn knows all those folks, and his comments were enlightening!

I discussed the future of U.S.-Israel relations, especially on the Left, with Yemisi Egbewohle, who is just a national treasure. She’s always so measured and smart, and I left the conversation feeling hopeful!

I got into the fraudulent asylum claim of the Ramos family, and had Scottie Nell Hughes and Corbin Trent on to debate whether economic migrants should be deported.

And Caroline Downey joined me to discuss that Melania Trump Epstein video, and whether young people are persuaded by what they see on TikTok.