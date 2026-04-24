What a week!

The SPLC is subsidizing the KKK!

The New York Times is celebrating Hasan Piker!

The Republicans lost Virginia!

We get into it all on Batya! this week!

My monologue chronicles the devastating indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center, and how it represents a glitch in the Left’s matrix.

The wonderful Andrew Kolvet of Turning Point USA—listed on the hate map of the SPLC even as it was funding neo-Nazis!—joins me to discuss what Charlie Kirk would have said about the SPLC indictment.

I was also joined by Congressman Marlin Stutzman of Indiana to discuss Tucker Carlson’s great apology for his support of Donald Trump, as well as how the Republicans dropped the ball in Virginia.

The great folks of the DC Huddle—Sean Spicer, Dan Turrentine, and Rachel Bade, join me to react to Rep. Stutzman and to discuss the midterms and how Iran is playing politically.

And the wonderful Jillian Michaels joins to discuss why the Democrats just can’t quit Hassan Piker.

Shabbat Shalom y’all!