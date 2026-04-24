Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
2d

First time subscriber and commentor here! This is a good summary of the week’s news stories, Batya! The whole scandal with the SPLC is so sad because they used to do genuinely good work to fight hate in this country in the 70s, 80s and 90s. But over time they lost their idealism and became obsessed with money. I hope President Trump will throw the book at them! The New York Times celebrating Hasan Piker is a surprise to no one. They love embracing divisive and provocative figures like him. The Democrats in Virginia basically rigged the state in their favor. Abigail Spanberger is going to be a disaster as Governor.

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Richard
2d

I wonder if the SPLC is also funding Nick Fuentes. He seems like the epitome of neo-Nazi plus several other offensive things. Anyone know?

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