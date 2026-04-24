This Week on Batya!
Watch live on NewsNation Saturday at 7PM EST & 11PM EST, and Sunday at 11AM EST
What a week!
The SPLC is subsidizing the KKK!
The New York Times is celebrating Hasan Piker!
The Republicans lost Virginia!
We get into it all on Batya! this week!
My monologue chronicles the devastating indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center, and how it represents a glitch in the Left’s matrix.
The wonderful Andrew Kolvet of Turning Point USA—listed on the hate map of the SPLC even as it was funding neo-Nazis!—joins me to discuss what Charlie Kirk would have said about the SPLC indictment.
I was also joined by Congressman Marlin Stutzman of Indiana to discuss Tucker Carlson’s great apology for his support of Donald Trump, as well as how the Republicans dropped the ball in Virginia.
The great folks of the DC Huddle—Sean Spicer, Dan Turrentine, and Rachel Bade, join me to react to Rep. Stutzman and to discuss the midterms and how Iran is playing politically.
And the wonderful Jillian Michaels joins to discuss why the Democrats just can’t quit Hassan Piker.
Shabbat Shalom y’all!
First time subscriber and commentor here! This is a good summary of the week’s news stories, Batya! The whole scandal with the SPLC is so sad because they used to do genuinely good work to fight hate in this country in the 70s, 80s and 90s. But over time they lost their idealism and became obsessed with money. I hope President Trump will throw the book at them! The New York Times celebrating Hasan Piker is a surprise to no one. They love embracing divisive and provocative figures like him. The Democrats in Virginia basically rigged the state in their favor. Abigail Spanberger is going to be a disaster as Governor.
I wonder if the SPLC is also funding Nick Fuentes. He seems like the epitome of neo-Nazi plus several other offensive things. Anyone know?