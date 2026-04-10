Happy Friday!

I’ve been a bit MIA due to Passover observance but all that’s done now. Bread has been eaten, beer has been drunk, pizza is back, baby! and with it, daily posts from yours truly will once again commence.

ICYMI:

I had an amazing interview with Ruy Teixeira this week about why the Democrats refuse to learn any lessons.

I also spoke to the wonderful Kat Rosenfield about the evolving cultural zeitgeist, a conversation I so enjoyed because I got to discuss things I don’t usually get to delve into.

I also joined the Triggernometry blokes a couple of weeks ago to discuss Iran, which went live this week. Somewhat delightfully, my predictions all came true. Oh, la!

My NewsNation show airs tomorrow night at 7PM and 11PM.

We have some amazing guests this week:

Glenn Beck joins me to discuss the ceasefire in Iran, President Trump lashing out at the Podcastariat, NATO’s perfidious fecklessness, and why the Gulf is so much better at controlling the Muslim Brotherhood than Europe.

Yemisi Egbewohle joins me to discuss the Democrats’ contradictory messaging on Iran, plus where the Democrats are heading when it comes to Israel. Yemisi makes the case that things are actually likely to get better—persuasively! I was thrilled to hear it.

We have a lively panel debate between Scottie Nell Hughes and Corbin Trent about asylum fraud and Birthright Citizenship.

And Caroline Downey joins me to discuss that shocking Melania Trump presser about Epstein.

We end the show with some final thoughts about our people giving glory to God—from Iran and space.

I hope you’ll join us! I’ll be posting here for subscribers throughout the weekend.

Shabbat Shalom!