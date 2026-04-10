Batya Ungar-Sargon

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K.G.
Apr 10

So happy you had a nice Passover...I too stepped back last week to partake in Holy Week in the Catholic tradition....I'm also very involved at my parish with liturgical decorating....Holy Week requires lots of color changes each day...so very busy...& beautiful!

Also was very happy to have coffee again..after giving it up for Lent!

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Robin A.'s avatar
Robin A.
Apr 10Edited

Thanks Batya. You’re the Bomb!!!! Still miss you on 2Way but your career keeps blossoming so kudos! 💙

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