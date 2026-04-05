Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Robin A.'s avatar
Robin A.
Apr 5Edited

“But what made this gaffe so uniquely worthy of derision wasn’t just how many editors it made it past at the vaunted New York Times. It was the way it sneered down at the United States from atop that mountain of ignorance. “.

This is the old, “I’m rubber, you’re glue, whatever you say about me, bounces off and sticks to you” analogy. Not that you should ever look down on anyone. BUT, it’s been a long time since the NYT should feel comfortable looking down on anyone. The people they employ these days are a collection of “damn dummies” as my dear Dad used to say.

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Morey Kogul's avatar
Morey Kogul
Apr 5

Often in a failed marriage, the spouse that files for the divorce gets blamed for the separation, despite the years of disrespect or abuse caused by the other spouse.

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