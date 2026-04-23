Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Epaminondas's avatar
Epaminondas
3d

This reminds me of the old meme: "I never thought leopards would eat MY face,' sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party."

Piker and Tolentino are either too stupid or too arrogant to realize the logical end game of what they are advocating for. Perhaps they should read a little history and find out what happened during the French Revolution, the reign of the Khmer Rouge, or the many other times when people "engage in some kind of organized disruption that would be infinitely more effective."

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Elizabeth Rome's avatar
Elizabeth Rome
3d

You are correct Batya. The rich— just DON’T CARE. They are totally not affected by their views, opinions etc.

they live in soft, cushy bubbles with no real life concerns.

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