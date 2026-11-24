My latest column appeared in The Hill this morning. You can read the full thing here.

Silicon Valley awoke yesterday to some wild news: Just two weeks after Nvidia ousted its own founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, Nvidia’s board ruled unanimously Monday morning to reinstate Huang. It happened just moments before trading began at 9 a.m., and by midday the company’s value had regained the more than $900 billion it lost upon Huang’s departure.

The decision, the board said, was made in consultation with the Trump administration, which we soon learned included President Trump himself, who had dialed into Nvidia’s board meeting to argue for Jensen’s return. According to White House communications director Steven Cheung, Trump “was totally involved and this is a great decision by the NVIDIA board.” A statement from Nvidia’s board, issued just after the news broke, confirmed that “in the process of reaching its decision, the board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”

It was no secret that Trump strongly desired Huang’s return. He views Huang as indispensable to Nvidia, and Nvidia’s success as a company as indispensable to the thriving of the U.S. economy.

But Huang’s reinstatement appears to reaffirm what we argued last week: The real crime was never the affair with a Chinese intelligence asset. It was the fact that the affair exposed a massive smuggling operation of Nvidia’s advanced chips to China, in which Jensen Huang could not have been a mere dupe but had to be complicit — as was our own Commerce Department.

Huang's reinstatement suggests that the Commerce Department was working at the behest of Trump.

Indeed: With so much help from Commerce, it’s possible that Huang’s highly dangerous leaking of chips to China broke no laws. But more disturbingly, it seems like the national security threat might be coming from inside the White House.

Read the full OpEd at The Hill