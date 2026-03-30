The FBI has given an update about the motivations of Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, the Michigan synagogue terrorist who tried to murder 140 Jewish pre-schoolers by driving a car full of explosives into Michigan’s largest Jewish house of worship. Ghazali was “motivated and inspired by Hezbollah's militant ideology,” per the FBI. For months, he had been researching shootings and weapons, watching Hezbollah social media sources and playing on repeat Iranian calls for total jihad against the U.S. military.

Ghazali’s goal was to kill as many Jews as possible. “Based on the evidence gathered to date, we assess this attack to be a Hezbollah inspired act of terrorism, purposely targeting the Jewish community and the largest Jewish temple in Michigan,” said Jennifer Runyan, FBI Detroit Special Agent in Charge, at a press conference on Monday.

Had Ghazali lived, U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon said, he would have been charged with providing material support to Hezbollah. Ghazali operated under Hezbollah’s “direction and control,” per Gorgon. “Terrorist propaganda is designed to activate the so-called lone wolf to act on behalf of the terrorist organization. And it makes no legal difference if the current leader of Hezbollah himself called this man and told him to attack Temple Israel, or whether he simply heeded Hezbollah's call to kill Jews and, in his words, burn their world.”

Never forget how the liberal media tried to portray Ghazali as the grief-stricken victim of Israeli aggression, just a “quiet restaurant worker” whose life was upended when his family members were killed by an Israeli airstrike.

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“The Michigan Synagogue Attacker Was a Quiet Restaurant Worker,” the New York Times told us the day after the attack. This is how the New York Times described a man whose dying wish was to murder Jewish babies. He was destroyed by his grief, per the Times: The article explains that Ghazali’s brothers were killed in an Israeli strike on Lebanon.

But the New York Times concealed a rather important fact from its audience: Ghazali’s brothers worked for Hezbollah—in the terrorist organization’s rocket unit.

This was apparently the family business.

Why would the New York Times journalists keep such an important fact from their readers?

Well, because you’d feel less sympathy for a man whose brothers were killed if you knew they were terrorists shooting rockets at innocent civilians. It’s much harder to portray Israel as an evil oppressor whose supporters in America deserve everything they get if the “victims” of Israel’s airstrike were, you know, terrorists. Better just to keep that information to oneself, the New York Times apparently decided.

Just another New York Times article whitewashing actual Islamic terrorism—both in Lebanon and in Michigan.

Not to be outdone, NPR’s headline read, “In a small Lebanese town, grief and fear follow the Michigan synagogue attack.” That’s right: NPR found the real victim of an attack on 140 Jewish American babies—and it’s the Hezbollah-infested town in Lebanon that raised a family of terrorists.

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All over Twitter and YouTube, Leftist and anti-Israel media personalities worked overtime to emphasize the grief Ghazali was experiencing from the death of his family members, thereby justifying the attempted murder of 140 American children.

But Ghazali had been plotting the attack since January, per the FBI.

More human than the American media was Ibrahim Zeih, a soccer coach in Lebanon, who told NPR that he “understands the anger but that it's not an excuse to kill other innocent people so far away.”

A soccer coach in a town infested with Hezbollah terrorists has more humanity than the American Left.

Photos of Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, the terrorist who tried to murder 140 Jewish American pre-school children, from the FBI briefing.

Ghazali wasn’t a man driven mad by grief. He was a man who was in the family business—terrorism. He spent months researching how to harm as many Jews as possible, then attacked his American neighbors. He desperately wanted to be a martyr—like his brothers.

Which apparently makes him someone the American Left and the American liberal media feels the need to cover for and explain away.

I say this a lot, but you truly do not hate the liberal media enough—though portraying a Muslim terrorist as the real victim of an attack on 140 American babies may be a new low.