Batya Ungar-Sargon

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J crickmore's avatar
J crickmore
Mar 30

When President Trump calls them the fake news he doesn’t denigrate them enough. I wouldn’t use the New York Times line a birds cage or potty train a new puppy. Imagine all the trees killed to produce something less useful than toilet paper

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Art Wilkins's avatar
Art Wilkins
Mar 30

The NYT and NPR have indicted themselves. Again. They are not credible.

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