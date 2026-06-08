If you were a Jew being shoved into a gas chamber sometime during the 1940s like my great grandparents, one of the last things you saw before being taken to your death would have been the Totenkopf insignia on the lapel of the Nazi who sent you there.

It is also tattooed on the chest of the Democrats’ candidate for Senate in Maine, Graham Platner.

He’s had it for 18 years, and only covered it up with another tattoo when it was revealed during his campaign a few months ago. According to an ex-girlfriend, he 100% knew it was a Nazi tattoo. He taught her the word “totenkopf.”

It’s not his only scandal. The ex-girlfriend also revealed he had roughed her up a bit, grabbing her and shoving her and leaving bruises. A week earlier, it was revealed that Platner had a habit of sexting with women not his wife—up to 12 of them at a time.

And when each of these scandals broke, the Platner campaign knew exactly how to distract the base: Blame the Jews.

The day the sexting scandal broke, Platner’s campaign tweeted of his opponent, Susan Collins, that “a staggering one-third of her money raised this quarter came directly from AIPAC. Senator Collins is bought and paid for by Benjamin Netanyahu, and she votes accordingly.”

It’s the oldest antisemitic trope in the book: It’s all about the Benjamins, as Ilhan Omar put it in 2019: Jews are using their money to buy elections, Jews have too much power, Jews are undermining America by buying politicians and forcing them to obey their nefarious commands. In short, pro-Israel Jews like those who donate to AIPAC are less American. When they donate to candidates they like because they look kindly upon the world’s only Jewish state and don’t have a Nazi tattoo, they are betraying their homeland and exposing dual loyalties.

It’s just pure antisemitism on display—much like a Nazi tattoo.

And the Platner campaign did it again after Senator John Fetterman pointed out that the sexting site Platner had used for his extramarital affairs, Kik, is notorious for hosting sexual predators.

In response, Platner’s campaign once again reached for their signature move. “John Fetterman seems to genuinely think that the reason no one likes him is because he refuses to wear a suit. It’s not the hoodie, dude. It’s because you’ve become a stooge for AIPAC and the Republican party,” they tweeted.

Seven years ago, Ilhan Omar immediately apologized for offending Jewish Americans with her antisemitic comments.

Today, the Democrats are running on these comments. It’s literally a campaign ad.

And here’s the thing people need to understand: It’s not despite the fact that Platner’s tattoo and anti-Zionist commentary offends Jews that the Left is backing him. It’s because they do.

It’s not despite the fact that Platner’s tattoo and anti-Zionist commentary offends Jews that the Left is backing him. It’s because they do.

Anti-Zionism has become the most central plank of the Left-wing agenda.

Consider this Platner fan at a rally over the weekend. She was asked if Platner’s Nazi tattoo bothered her. It did not. She was then asked if he had an Israeli flag tattoo, would that bother her.

“Honestly yeah, because I don’t support genocide,” she said.

It’s just staggering: A real tattoo of a real genocide is forgivable, but a flag of the country that saves Jews from genocide is not—because of a non-genocide that the Left pretends was one.

This is the Left in 2026: Nazis aren’t Nazis—it’s Jews who are the real Nazis.

This is the Left in 2026: Nazis aren’t Nazis—it’s Jews who are the real Nazis.

Platner is far from the only person hostile to Jewish interests who the Democrats are pushing. The Sunrise Movement, which began to push climate activism, has in recent years, like Greta Thunberg herself, abandoned any pretense to their original mission in favor of pushing candidates who are “unapologetically pro-Palestine.”

Zohran Mamdani has endorsed a candidate for New York’s 13th district who led a rally celebrating Hamas’s October 7 massacre the day after the attack, while the cold dead bodies of young Israeli girls and boys still lined the streets.

In new jersey’s 12th district, Adam Hamaway now has a clear path to winning, despite being a defense witness for a Muslim cleric known as the Blind Sheikh, who’s serving life in prison for inciting the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Hamaway also campaigned hard with Hamas-fan Hasan Piker, the far left darling who has said America deserved 9/11.

Over in Texas, Frederick Haynes III won his Democratic primary, despite praising notorious antisemite Louis Farrakhan.

And Chris Rabb won his primary in Pennsylvania after campaigning with Piker and sharing a post to his instagram claiming the Bondi Beach Massacre was a “false flag” operation by Zionists.

Zohran Mamdani can find common cause with Donald Trump over immigration enforcement, but there is no room for Zionists in the progressive movement.

A man with an actual Nazi tattoo is welcome—because we’re fighting fascism, y’all!—but not pro-Israel Jews who are Democrats who might donate to AIPAC.

How did we get here?

My new book The Jews and the Left tells this tale of love and betrayal.

Order now!

Order the Jews and the Left