Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Mark D.'s avatar
Mark D.
11h

With the Platner nomination, we are witnessing Olympic-caliber mental gymnastics:

Democrats are out here selling their souls supporting the scum of the earth…

…all to unseat the squishiest, most left-wing “moderate” Republican in the senate, Susan Collins.

What a time to be alive.

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Pearl Grundland's avatar
Pearl Grundland
11h

It is difficult to digest that this terrible person can come anywhere close to being considered as a serious candidate. What has happened to morality, ethics, good judgment and rational thinking. More articles like yours are needed to expose very widely the true nature of this beast.

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