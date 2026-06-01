Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported that Graham Platner, the oyster farmer and Democratic candidate for Senate in Maine, had been sexting with 12 women (the campaign admitted to six). Days after Platner announced his Senate bid, “his wife informed the campaign about a potential political problem she had previously discovered on the oyster farmer’s phone: sexually explicit texts with several women, according to people familiar with the matter,” per the WSJ. She had found the messages in 2025, just a few months earlier. Platner also has an active account on Kik, a private messaging app notorious for the perverts who lurk there.

Platner’s sexting scandal joins many of his other questionable behaviors which have come out throughout the campaign, things like getting a Nazi tattoo 20 years ago and only covering it up with another tattoo this year, or insulting a Purple Heart, or writing on Reddit that victims of sexual assault should “just take some responsibility for themselves” and “act like an adult for f–cks sake.”

Faced this yet another scandal, Platner has chosen—once again—to deflect, lie, blame the media, and even blame a staffer. His campaign has started a smear campaign against a staffer who quit the campaign over the controversy of Platner’s Nazi tattoo. Platner insisted he didn’t know what the symbol meant, something others, including the departing staffer, disputed. You can see for yourself that in the photo he posted to Kik, his hand carefully covers the Nazi symbol—not something he bothered to do with any of his other, less controversial, tattoos.

You might think that the Democrats, the party that casts itself as the defenders of women, the avengers of the Epstein Class, the “Believe All Women” camp, would decide that maybe a man who treats women the way Graham Platner does would be a bridge too far.

You would be wrong. Most Democrats are standing by their man. The same people who demand Republicans put country over party are lining up behind this scumbag because they think he has a chance of winning a coveted Senate seat.

Apparently, Republican Senator Susan Collins—one of the most bipartisan people in the United States Senate, a woman who voted to impeach Donald Trump, to limit his war powers, who voted against confirming Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth—is a source of such evil that it’s worth voting for the Nazi tattoo guy who serially cheated via text on his wife and thinks women who get raped brought it on themselves.

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This entire election cycle is like a gameshow: Just how low will the Democrats go?

What, you may ask, is so special about this guy that despite disrespecting a Purple Heart and the way he talks about women and treats his wife, the Women’s Rights party is still backing him?

Graham Platner’s Kik photo

Platner was supposed to be the Democrats’ return to their working class roots. He was supposed to be their ticket back to men. He’s an oyster farmer, a man of the people; he looks natural in flannel, he’s beefy and tattooed like a real man, and he’s a veteran who did four combat deployments in the Middle East—wars Susan Collins sent him to fight in! he says whenever he gets the chance.

This entire election cycle is like a gameshow: Just how low will the Democrats go?

The only problem is, it’s all lies, from start to finish.

The Free Beacon revealed that Platner’s entire working class shtick is a hoax clothed in lies. He’s from a well to do family that bought his home for him (which he lied about). He went to fancy schools. His oyster farm is literally on an island owned by a rich friend, and sells to a single restaurant owned by Platner’s mother.

Platner, for example, said he relied on assistance from the Department of Veterans Affairs to purchase his home in Sullivan in 2017, but mortgage records show he borrowed $200,000 from his father, a prominent local attorney, to buy the house, the Free Beacon reported. Platner has also said he's "never been close to money and power," though he attended an elite Connecticut boarding school that costs upwards of $75,000 a year and is the grandson of a world-famous architect known for designing $20,000 chairs. And while Platner presents himself in campaign materials as a hardscrabble "oyster farmer," his business partner also attended an ultra-elite New England boarding school, graduated from Dartmouth, boasts of drinking "foraged spring water with Redmond sea salt," and is an owner of the secluded Maine island where Platner's oyster farm is based. The primary purchaser of Platner's oysters, meanwhile, is a "casual fine dining restaurant" owned by Platner's mother, financial disclosures show.

As for the wars, as Collins herself pointed out, Platner worked for the infamous private military contracting company Blackwater. “As long as I can remember I wanted to be a professional soldier,” Platner wrote on Reddit. “I had been waiting for my war since I was about 8, and I sure as hell wasn’t going to miss it becasue of school. I also wanted to fight soon.”

It’s completely obvious that if the Democrats were running against someone with Platner’s baggage, they would be crying bloody murder. Instead, they are determined to paint Susan Collins—Susan Collins!—as some sort of threat worthy of backing the Nazi tattoo guy who cheats on his wife, lies about his background, insults our vets, and thinks women deserve to be raped.

He’s not even the only Democratic candidate this week to fall afoul of what the Democrats would consider a massive crime against women if it was committed by a Republican. James Talarico, the Democrats’ Great White Hope to take back Texas, is dating a woman who was once his chief of staff, it turns out. Talarico has said his current girlfriend and he have been dating for four years, but she was still working for him as recently as 2023, raising questions about whether they began dating while she was working for him.

As the Texas Scorecard reported,

“Talarico’s campaign says the couple developed feelings while Menard worked as his chief of staff but did not begin dating until after she left his office. The campaign did not address questions about whether Talarico sees any concerns with lawmakers being in relationships with lobbyists.

Perhaps even more damning, the Texas Scorecard reported that “Talarico’s campaign did not answer whether this was the only romantic relationship the candidate has had with a staffer.”

Do you know how many men lost their jobs during the #MeToo hysteria to crimes such as these? Just a month ago, Tony Gonzalez was forced to resign from Congress for dating a staffer. Do you have any doubt that if Talarico were a Republican, Democrats would be demanding he end his campaign?

It’s been a banner week for Democrat hypocrisy when it comes to women’s issues. And it’s only Monday.