Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Jeff Keener's avatar
Jeff Keener
3hEdited

The Democrats' inability to agree on what a "woman" is will guarantee confused hypocrisy for as long as they continue this foolishness.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
3h

It is impossible to shame them. The only thing that matters is power.

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