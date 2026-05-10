The Democratic Socialists of America have made a choice in the California governor’s race: Billionaire Tom Steyer.

You read that right: Of all the candidates running, the socialists have chosen the one billionaire.

The party of “No Kings!” and “Fight the Oligarchy!” is endorsing the oligarch.

The prison abolitionist, carbon zero leftists are endorsing the guy whose investments include private prisons and coal mining, as their own voting guide points out.

It’s just too perfect.

What did Tom Steyer do to deserve this endorsement?

He supports California’s proposed Billionaire Tax and Medicare for All, has called ICE a “violent extremist group” and promised to prosecute ICE agents, and he supports trans participation in girls’ sports. He also “disavowed AIPAC’s influence on Democratic primaries (although, notably, AIPAC does not involve itself in non-federal races) and acknowledged that Israel is committing war crimes.” As a result of these positions, the billionaire has been granted the status of “the most progressive of the current viable candidates for governor.”

It’s absolutely delicious: The side that pretends to oppose the very existence of billionaires, whose favorite diss of Donald Trump is that he’s a billionaire and thus couldn’t possibly be doing anything except favors for his billionaire friends (forget that he routinely pisses them off with tariffs and mass deportations), the side that thinks that no person can earn a billion dollars, as AOC put it this week, the side that claims to be socialists, is telling voters to pick the billionaire—over a single mom and a civil servant who served as the 25th United States secretary of health and human services, no less!

It’s not just the hypocrisy. It’s what it reveals about the Left.

The Democrats have become the party of the wealthy, representing nine of the 10 richest counties in America, the majority of Americans making over $500,000 a year and even the majority of Americans making over $100,000, while the GOP under Donald Trump has come to represent the working class.

The DSA endorsing Steyer is actually far from an aberration; for every billionaire who backed Donald Trump in 2024, Kamala Harris had two.

How did this happen? It’s part of a larger political realignment to where the Democrats, once the party of labor, have become the party of the wealthy, the educated, the credentialed class, whereas the GOP, once the party of the country club, has come to represent most working-class Americans, thanks to Donald Trump.

And why did this happen? It’s all there in the views the DSA is praising about Steyer: Instead of an economic agenda that actually raises wages by doing things like reshoring manufacturing through tariffs and limiting the supply of cheap labor through deportations, the Left offers a tax on billionaires to give people who don’t work more welfare. They’ve given up on the American Dream, and to hide this fact, they obsess over Israel and Gaza.

These aren’t socialists; they’re trust fund socialists. They’re Nepo Baby revolutionaries, like New York City Mayor Mamdani, living off their parents wealth while cosplaying as Leftists. It’s the top 10% driven by all-consuming ressentiment of the successful and envy of the 1%—willing to endorse the 1% if he commits to enacting their vanity morals as policy.

“Down with the Oligarchy!” They shout—while endorsing the only billionaire in the race.

And . . . scene.