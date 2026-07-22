The far-Left Democratic Socialist Squad member Congresswoman Summer Lee of Pennsylvania did her best to dunk on New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer on Twitter yesterday. Gottheimer had tweeted in support of CNN commentator Van Jones’ much praised comments calling the socialists regressive. “‘No police, no prisons, no borders’ is not progressive. Celebrating the murder of Israeli civilians is not progressive. These ideas are REGRESSIVE,” Van Jones wrote, and Gottheimer agreed. “The Democrats have a big tent. That’s our strength. We embrace a range of ideas — but there’s no room for anti-American bomb-throwers who oppose our ideas, values, & leaders,” he tweeted.

Enter Summer Lee.

“What about Dems who sign bombs and vote to drop them?” She snarkily quote tweeted him, no doubt envisioning the braying crowd of socialists patting her on the head for her stunning and brave tweet.

There was just one problem: It was a different Jewish Josh who had signed bombs—not Congressman Josh Gottheimer but her own governor, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. They were bombs being made in Scranton and sent not to Israel, as Summer Lee no doubt believed, but to Ukraine, thanks to a supplemental bill that Summer Lee herself voted yes on.

As Community Notes helpfully pointed out, “Different Josh.”

Or as Gottheimer shot back, “You know that’s the other Jewish guy named Josh, right?”

At which point Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who has a history of using Twitter to spread antisemitic claptrap, decided to pipe in, tweeting, “He signed the bombs you voted to be dropped. Hope this helps!”

Of course, as Community Notes and Gottheimer noted, Omar, too, had herself voted for those bombs to be dropped.

Like Summer Lee, Omar had assumed that the Jewish Josh must have been signing bombs headed for Israel—because he is Jewish, I guess, and that’s all you need to know about him. And she used her antisemitic assumption to smear him as one of the bad guys and paint herself and her colleague as the good guys, though in this case, their vote had been indistinguishable.

Despite this series of self-inflicted humiliations for the Socialist Squad members, Summer Lee felt no need to delete the tweet confusing one Jewish Josh for the other, just as Ilhan Omar feels no shame about trying to insult someone for voting for a bill she herself voted for.

Shame for saying antisemitic things is beyond the Socialists and the Squad—because the offending Jews is the point.

The antisemitism is the point.