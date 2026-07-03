Batya Ungar-Sargon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
2h

AMEN! Overt hateful bigotry towards ANY group is a violation of our universal moral TABOOS. Everyone who believes in the core values of this nation - liberty and equality - must stand up to oppose this hate no matter who it is directed at. We must ostracize this bigotry and anybody who espouses and sanitizes it out of polite society and our mainstream politics, just as we did to marginalize and defeat the KKK. If we don't, the hate will normalize and the anarchy and violence that ensues will not merely hurt Jews - it will destroy America.

Reply
Share
Dave Campbell's avatar
Dave Campbell
2h

Beautifully expressed and so true.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Batya Ungar-Sargon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture