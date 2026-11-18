One of the things that Americans are most upset about is the skyrocketing cost of health care. It’s a huge political motivator and something too many Americans struggle with. Medical debt is the leading driver of bankruptcy in this country—an absolutely shameful situation in the richest country on earth. To make matters worse, it’s the hardest working Americans struggling to make ends meet who are paying the most for health care they don’t use to subsidize the health care needs of the most well off, who are older Americans. Our health care system, like so much else in this country, is an upward transfer of wealth from the most vulnerable Americans to the least.

This is one of the topics I’m covering on my Thanksgiving special about affordability, and I’d love to be able to answer your questions! It can be the most mundane or the most complex.

Send your question as a 20-second vertical video to:

BatyaShow@newsnationnow.com

Thanks so much!