One of the things that Americans are most upset about is the skyrocketing cost of health care. It’s a huge political motivator and something too many Americans struggle with. Medical debt is the leading driver of bankruptcy in this country—an absolutely shameful situation in the richest country on earth. To make matters worse, it’s the hardest working Americans struggling to make ends meet who are paying the most for health care they don’t use to subsidize the health care needs of the most well off, who are older Americans. Our health care system, like so much else in this country, is an upward transfer of wealth from the most vulnerable Americans to the least.
This is one of the topics I’m covering on my Thanksgiving special about affordability, and I’d love to be able to answer your questions! It can be the most mundane or the most complex.
Send your question as a 20-second vertical video to:
BatyaShow@newsnationnow.com
Thanks so much!
I am not sending a question because I dislike video as a medium and I don't know how far your experts have gone down the rabbit hole of generation war but here a few caveats for you. Young people may be the most financially vulnerable but old people are the most medically vulnerable. This is especially true for old women who live longer and consume more health care each year. Medical care for old people is complicated and thus expensive.
I almost hope that young leftists get M4A so they can find out how much it sucks but I don't hate my grandchildren. Even people on Medicare don't realize how expensive it is to them. First you have a lifetime of taxes to be eligible. Other than compulsive readers of pay stubs like me, people don't see it because it is deducted before they get their take home. Then there are the premiums for Parts B and D. Most people have this deducted from their Social Security and again they don't see it. As a non-SS eligible person, I see it. Then if you are even moderately affluent who seem to be who you have an issue with, there are the IRMA taxes. Very progressive, very notchy and clawing back some tax advantages heavily used by old people. Again deducted before most people see it. In some cases, there are deductibles and co-pays. People do see the co-pays but are mostly clueless about how the deductibles work.
Well, I am off to the dentist which is not covered by Medicare even if it is covered by Medicaid. If you want dental insurance (which also sucks) that is another premium.
Medicare is not free, no matter how many times Bernie Sanders tries to get you to believe it.
My husband and I are 75 and 71. Together we pay almost $6000 per year for Medicare. Every year, since we turned about 66-67 years old.
Bernie Sanders thinks it's free because he's never had to pay for health insurance. And he's certainly not paying anything for it now.
Please read C&C NEWS, by Jeff Childers, Saturday November 14th, to find out the details about the FREE (almost) Healthcare that members of Congress receive every day, every month, every year!!! Secretary Hegseth shut down the Navy's participation in the pedicures, which is probably the biggest reason the Democrats want to impeach him!!
Here's the link:
https://substack.com/app-link/post?publication_id=463409&post_id=224896876&utm_source=post-email-title&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=false&r=evsgu&token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoyNDk5Nzg1NCwicG9zdF9pZCI6MjI0ODk2ODc2LCJpYXQiOjE3OTQ2NzA1MTQsImV4cCI6MTc5NzI2MjUxNCwiaXNzIjoicHViLTQ2MzQwOSIsInN1YiI6InBvc3QtcmVhY3Rpb24ifQ.N50a08weyXHmpUn1z77HT65i-VMo8jFvu5SdI0yVcPA
I think you should cover the resignation of the Congressional doctor which happened after the IG report came out.
Good Luck!