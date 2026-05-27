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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
42m

Galindo still got around 40% of the vote. That is what the problem is. She may have lost by 20 points, but the percentage that voted for her is not small.

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Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
1h

Amen! It's not just being a full on antisemite. You can't espouse overt hateful bigotry against any group and be welcomed in polite society or our mainstream politics. Even in party primaries, it's incredibly rare for somebody to win if they fully drop the mask and the dogwhistle and go full open bigot.

This hate is a violation of our universal moral TABOOS and the vast majority of Americans, outside of the most radical and rabid hyper-partisans, abhor and reject it.

Unfortunately we're seeing this hate normalize on the margins and punch above its weight class, though it's mostly because of a Collective Illusion that makes it seem more tolerated than it actually is. We must keep exposing that only a tiny fringe of people actually hold these eliminationist, taboo views, and only a slightly larger fringe finds them socially acceptable. And we must reimpose a "moral guilt by association", so politicians and pundits can't carefully craft their words while openly mainstreaming and laundering the explicit bigotry espoused by their political allies.

If we can collectively and vocally reject and ostracize this hate, and everyone who espouses and sanitizes it, as we did to marginalize and defeat the KKK, we will #MakeTaboosTabooAgain.

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