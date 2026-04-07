Ruy Teixeira on why The Liberal Patriot closed, why the Democrats won't learn, and what to expect in 2026 & 2028

I had the absolute pleasure of talking to Ruy Teixeira of The Liberal Patriot, which recently shut down over a lack of funding. Ruy explains what happened, the hot button issue that he insisted on covering which ran afoul of his donor’s wishes, and why this signals larger problems for the Democratic Party.

We discussed why progressives today aren’t actually progressive—and why the radical ideological cultural fringe took over the party.

I also asked him why he isn’t sold on MAGA being the populist answer, and we discussed the shifting political winds, and what to expect from 2026 and 2028.

Ruy is so brilliant. I enjoyed every minute of our conversation, and I hope you will too.