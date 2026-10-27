Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
Oct 27

As someone who voted for Obama twice and used to support him, the handful of comments under the Hill article are more depressing proof of how demented and fraudulent the entire Democrat Party with the exception of Fetterman and Torres is. Anyone with a contrary opinion is a racist or “Islamophobe.” Sick people.

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Steven Brizel's avatar
Steven Brizel
Oct 27

Obama the president who marginalized the American Jewish community because they opposed the Iran deal and who paved the way for the DSA takeover of the Democratic Party with disastrous policies such as Obamacare and who was the architect of Russiagate should be sitting in jail for his abuse of power and did nothing except pay the race card against anyone who disagreed with his policies truly is a gaslighter if the worst variety

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