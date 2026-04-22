Live with Batya Ungar-Sargon & Andrew Fox

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript63305Live with Batya Ungar-Sargon & Andrew FoxA recording from Batya Ungar-Sargon's live videoBatya Ungar-Sargon and Andrew FoxApr 22, 202663305ShareTranscriptGet more from Batya Ungar-Sargon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBatya Ungar-SargonSubscribeAuthorsBatya Ungar-SargonAndrew FoxWrites Andrew Fox SubscribeRecent PostsLive with Batya Ungar-SargonApr 22 • Batya Ungar-SargonBill O'Reilly on Who Is Winning in Iran, What Trump Is Saying Behind Closed Doors, and our Feckless NATO 'Allies' Apr 21 • Batya Ungar-SargonLive with Batya Ungar-SargonApr 16 • Batya Ungar-SargonLive with Batya Ungar-SargonApr 13 • Batya Ungar-Sargon and Bridget PhetasyI'm No Eric Swalwell Fan, but Something Feels Really Orchestrated About His DownfallApr 12 • Batya Ungar-SargonWatch BATYA! on NewsNationApr 12 • Batya Ungar-SargonDEBATE: Should Economic Migrants Be Deported?Apr 12 • Batya Ungar-Sargon