It’s common for Leftists today to insist that they aren’t antisemitic, just anti-Israel. Their problem isn’t with Jews—it’s with Zionists. Putting aside the fact that vast majority of Jews worldwide are Zionists, most Leftists can’t even sustain their own fiction for very long. They just keep telling on themselves.

The latest example has been the response to Democratic Congressman Jake Auchincloss saying that Nazi tattoos should be a dealbreaker for becoming a United States senator. Auchincloss made the comments on CNN in a discussion about Graham Platner, the Democrats’ senate candidate for Maine, who has a giant Nazi tattoo on his chest. He’s had it for 20 years, and only covered it up with another tattoo a few months ago when photos of the tattoo leaked to the press.

And yet, the Democratic establishment has rallied around Platner, Nazi tattoo and all, and he will now face off against Republican Susan Collins in the race to represent Maine. Platner is being paraded around as the future of the Democratic Party—the same party that called every Republican a Nazi for 10 years. Now that party is trying to send a man who had an actual Nazi tattoo to represent them in the Senate.

It’s appalling. Yet almost no Democrats have been willing to speak out against it.

One emerged this weekend: Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss.

“I find that tattoo and his commentary about it to be personally disqualifying. I hope Maine voters agree with me,” Rep. Auchincloss said.

Seems like a pretty normal view: Out of 350 million Americans, could we have one of the ones without a Nazi tattoo for Senator?

But the Left went absolutely bonkers. For daring to suggest that a Nazi tattoo is a dealbreaker, Rep. Auchincloss is now facing a massive backlash from progressives, who insist that Auchincloss is the one with the problem and should be kicked out of the Democratic Party—for the crime of choosing his principles over mindlessly endorsing the guy withe the Nazi tattoo.

Progressive Twitch Streamer Hasan Piker was especially appalled at the idea of opposing the guy with the Nazi tattoo.

“straight up israel first democrats holy shit,” he wrote.

Did you catch that?

It’s “Israel First” to object to Nazi symbols. Only people who put Israel ahead of America have a problem with «checks notes» Nazis.

Notice how Auchincloss didn’t say a word about Israel. He simply stated that a Nazi tattoo should be disqualifying—for which Piker smeared him as putting Israel above America.

Apparently it’s America First to defend Nazi symbols and those who inscribe them on their bodies for 20 years!

What’s actually happening here is that Auchincloss, a Marine Corps officer who served his country honorably and bravely, is also Jewish, so he is guilty of dual loyalties to someone like Piker, whose anti-Zionism is the thinnest veil for actual antisemitism.

When Auchincloss says Nazi tattoos are a dealbreaker, Hasan Piker hears a Jew undermining America on behalf of Israel.

That’s textbook antisemitism, folks.

How did we get here, where a Jewish Marine and Democratic Congressman is being accused of dual loyalties by his own party for refusing to defend Nazi symbols?

My new book, The Jews and the Left, tells this sad and sordid tale of love and betrayal.

It’s about why Jews became Democrats and why the Left turned on them. And it comes out in one week!

I’d be so honored if you pick up a copy.

Order the Jews and the Left