Batya Ungar-Sargon

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PapayaSF
17h

Democrats: “Vote blue no matter who, even with a Nazi tattoo!”

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Elaine
17h

So it’s ok to have dual loyalty to USA and the nazi party but not ok to think both Israel has a right to exist and support the USA. Got it.

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