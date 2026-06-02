Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Philip L Miller's avatar
Philip L Miller
2h

Batya, Is “The Jews and the Left” available as an eBook! I strongly prefer the eBook format and don’t see it on Apple.

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Robert Lewis's avatar
Robert Lewis
7h

Thank you for this article

Shalom brother

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