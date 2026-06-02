Hi guys!

It’s officially pub day for my new book The Jews and the Left. It's about why Jews became Democrats, why the Left turned on the Jews, and the forgotten first 300 years of Jewish American history that explains where we go from here.

If you’ve ever wondered why Jews are Democrats, and why the Left turned on them, this is a book for you.

If you haven’t done so yet, I’d be honored if you pick up a copy. As Americans, we’ve lost a precious history and with it a piece of our inheritance, and it is my hope that this book can start to change the conversation about Jew, antisemitism, and even politics more broadly.

Order the Jews and the Left

So much of the news these days seems to be about Jews, about Israel, about Nazi sympathizers and Nazi tattoos. It was incredible to take a step back and be able to think more broadly about what American Jewish history and identity truly are.

I wrote this book to help me understand questions I myself had about why so many Jews seem so stuck with a party that doesn’t seem to want them very much anymore. But it turned into a love song to the greatest country on earth.

No country has ever loved Jews the way the United States of America has.

We owe it to ourselves, our ancestors, and future generations to recover that history.

God bless and protect you. Thank you for being on this journey with me.

Love,

Batya

The Jews and the Left is available for purchase here:

AMAZON

BARNES & NOBLE

BOOKS-A-MILLION

BOOKSHOP

HARPERCOLLINS