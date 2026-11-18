My latest column appeared in The Hill this morning. You can read the full thing here.

It’s a tale as old as time: Boy meets girl, boy falls for girl, boy puts the entire global economy on the brink of collapse.

Well, that’s the version that’s tailor-made for our time. I am talking of course about the explosive scandal of Jensen Huang, the Taiwanese-American founder and CEO of Nvidia, the world’s second largest company, who was forced to resign over allegations that he had an affair with a Chinese spy.

The alleged spy in question is Alice Huang — a Mainland Chinese national and no relation to Jensen. She was an executive at a Singapore-based company called Megaspeed that bought $2 billion worth of chips from Nvidia. Some believe she was a Chinese asset — a honeypot put in place to pass to China both Nvidia’s highly coveted chips and sensitive information about the company. For national security reasons, it is U.S. policy not to sell those chips to China.

But others have called into question the intelligence community’s assessment that Miss Huang is a spy — not least among them President Trump. “I don’t know that she is a spy,” Trump said when asked on Monday about the situation. “Usually what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that’s a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she’s a spy. I don’t know that she was a spy at all. I mean, I really don’t.”

Other allies of Jensen Huang have also cast doubt on the reporting, urging him to fight for his job and insisting no one else can do it. As of Tuesday afternoon, Jensen was asking for his old job back, posting to Twitter, “NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.”

But here’s the thing: It just does not matter whether or not Alice Huang is or was a spy on the payroll of the Chinese Communist Party. Because there is evidence that Jensen Huang, Nvidia, and even the Commerce Department were complicit in the smuggling of chips into China.

Read the full OpEd at The Hill