I joined the wonderful Anna Koiman on NewsNation to discuss Eric Swalwell’s downfall. We don’t have enough information to say for sure if he is guilty, or what he is guilty of. Certainly, some of the allegations against him are very serious, others less so. But whenever I see a witch-hunt of this magnitude, I wonder who benefits from it. And in this cas…
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I'm No Eric Swalwell Fan, but Something Feels Really Orchestrated About His Downfall
Apr 12, 2026
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