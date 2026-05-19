Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Jorge Finkielman's avatar
Jorge Finkielman
13m

👏👏👏

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Richard's avatar
Richard
2m

Jews (and everyone else) should also remember Reagan's words that freedom is never more than one generation from extinction.

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