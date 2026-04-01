Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Jorge Finkielman's avatar
Jorge Finkielman
Apr 1

Chag Sameaj!

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Zach Clouseau's avatar
Zach Clouseau
Apr 1

I agree. My 25 year old daughter is reading the Tora every day and has been doing for quite some time.

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