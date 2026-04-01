There’s a spiritual revival in the air. Maybe you’ve noticed it: Americans are reaching for their faith. People are talking about their religious practice. Across the nation, Americans are leaning into the spiritual attachments of our forefathers.

It’s a vibe shift away from the constant barrage of the now back to the eternal, to the ancient ways, to that electrical current that surges through you when you touch something much bigger than yourself.

It’s not just vibes. The data bears it out, too. Gen Z is increasingly drawn to religion, especially Christianity. Americans between the ages of 18 and 28 attend church more frequently than their older siblings, their parents, or even their grandparents, thanks to a post-pandemic surge in religious fervor in our young people.

Data also shows the number of Americans who identify as Christian is stabilizing after decades of decline, thanks to young people. But it’s not just the young; from February 2024 to February 2025, there was a sharp rise in the share of American adults who say religion is gaining influence in American life—and they’re not mad about it! A new survey also found a growing share of the public has a positive view of religion’s role in society. Fifty-nine percent of U.S. adults say religion’s influence on American life is a good thing, while just 20 percent see it negatively.

What’s leading this resurgence in religious sentiment? And what does it mean for our nation?

Join me Saturday for a deep dive into the religious revival happening across the nation for a Batya! NewsNation special: God and Country.

We have a great lineup of guests: TV legend Kathie Lee Gifford joins me. We have a panel featuring a Rabbi, a priest, and a pastor on what is drawing young folks to prayer. And Andrew Kolvet joins me to explore how much of this goes back to Charlie Kirk, may his memory be for a blessing.

You will also get a sneak peak of my forthcoming book The Jews and the Left, which comes out June 2. And for my paying subscribers, you’ll get a free copy of the first chapter chronicling the journey of the first Jews to land on these shores in 1654.

I hope you’ll tune in Saturday night at 7PM EST or Sunday morning at 11AM EST.

Happy Easter and Chag Kasher VeSameach!