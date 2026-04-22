Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Jeffrey Zabner's avatar
Jeffrey Zabner
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This is akin to the mental illness when a mother intentionally sickens her own child to make her needed even more by the child.

It is a dangerous mental illness. What the SPLC has done is a dangerous political and social sickness. It has out lived its usefulness and needs to be dismantled.

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PapayaSF
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It goes even farther than this. The SPLC was training the FBI to hunt the same extremist right-wing groups they were funding, and using it all as an excuse to crack down on conservatives in general. The SPLC was a major force in censoring the internet. They have people embedded at Discord and other services.

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