An explosive new indictment was handed down against the Southern Poverty Law Center this week, accusing the storied civil rights organization of 11 counts of wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and money laundering.

The Department of Justice is alleging that between 2014 and 2023, the SPLC secretly funneled over $3 million from donors to leaders of the Ku Klux Klan, Unite the Right, and the Nazi Party, among other extremist organizations.

While telling donors that the money was being used to “dismantle” the violent extremist groups, “that money was then used for the benefit of the individuals as well as the violent extremist groups,” the indictment alleges.

Paying millions of dollars to Nazis and Klansmen would be bad enough. But the indictment alleges that the SPLC went beyond that, actually underwriting the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017, providing material support and supervision to what the Left turned into the symbol of Right-wing hate.

One of the people the SPLC was working with was a leading planner of the rally and attended the event “at the direction of the SPLC.” He also “made racist postings under the supervision of the SPLC and helped coordinate transportation to the event for several attendees.”

For his pains, he was paid $270,000.

From the indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center

This is absolutely wild stuff.

The Southern Poverty Law Center allegedly supervised the writing of racist posts and coordinated transportation to a White Supremacist rally, literally paying one of the organizers hundreds of thousands of dollars to ensure turnout was good.

The same organization compiling lists of conservatives who should be debanked and censored, that put Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA on a list alongside the KKK, was literally funding the KKK, secretly trying its hardest to grow the racist threat it was pretending was ubiquitous.

The same organization compiling lists of conservatives who should be debanked and censored was secretly trying its hardest to grow the racist threat it was pretending was ubiquitous.

The Unite the Right rally was the symbol to the Left of the rampant White Supremacy introduced by Donald Trump into the American mainstream. President Trump at the time condemned the neo-Nazis, but an edited version of his remarks was played ad infinitum on cable news—then repeated daily by the Democrats. The edit made it sound like Trump said that there were “very fine people on both sides” in reference to the neo-Nazis. I, like many other Americans, believed the hoax for years. And thanks to the mainstream media and the Democrats’ insistence on repeating it whenever they can, many still believe it.

The “fine people on both sides” was the reason Joe Biden gave for running for office in 2020. And as recently as November 2024, President Obama was spreading it while stumping for Kamala Harris.

It turns out, not only was the tape of Trump a hoax. The event itself was underwritten by a Leftist organization trying to prove it still had a reason to exist. Someone was paid $270,000 by a Leftist organization to make sure people turned up.

Obviously, there were probably real believers there, too. I’m not saying there wasn’t a single racist at Unite the Right or that there isn’t a single White Supremacist on the Right.

What I am saying is that the SPLC—a storied, legacy, Leftist organization—allegedly felt the need to pay people hundreds of thousands and in some cases a million dollars to ensure that it had enough material to supply to donors to prove that violent extremism on the Right was flourishing and they were still necessary.

The demand for White Supremacy had so outstripped the supply that the SPLC was literally funding racism, supervising racist posts, coordinating racist turnout.

Famously, the men marching at the Unite the Right rally did so wielding tiki torches and chanting “Jews will not replace us.” This became the symbol the Left reached for as proof of the wild, rampant antisemitism of the Right. Turns out, this “Right wing antisemitism” was being helped along by the Left—to the tune of millions of dollars.

One wonders if the SPLC organizer is in that infamous picture.

There’s a truth about America that our elites are loathe to admit, and it’s that America is the most tolerant nation on the planet—probably in human history. Americans simply do not hate each other, despite the immense amount of effort to try to make us.

The SPLC indictment is further proof of that. We don’t need organizations to combat hate. We’re really good at doing it on our own.

God bless this great nation.