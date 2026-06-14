There’s a tremendously charming trend on social media right now of European tourists in the U.S. for the World Cup discovering the staples of American culture and it absolutely blowing their minds.

From shootings ranges to air conditioning to massive gas stations to to ranch dressing, Europeans have been enjoying a uniquely American experience and chronicling every minute of it on social media.

A German man named Freddy has become an overnight sensation for his daily posts, including the time he discovered Buccee’s.

Freddy has also fallen in love with country music.

Another man chronicled his trip to Walmart, which he compared to a museum—“the biggest tourist attraction I could have as a European.” He walked around amazed by things like a gallon of milk, a jar of pickles, coke, and iced tea.

An Italian lost his mind at the concept of free refills.

A Swedish woman likened ranch to crack (fair!).

A group of Scotsmen discovered American cheerleaders.

A group of Scotsmen took over a bar to sing “Country Roads.”

It’s so wonderful to have outsiders appreciate all the wonders of American culture, cuisine, and life.

But what’s truly amazing is that these European admirers are enjoying the fruits of Red America—the exact things that the Left has the most contempt for: Walmart. Guns. Ranch dressing. Country music. People getting fat off fast food. The very things that Leftist elites love to deride about America, often from the vantage point of what a sneering Frenchman might say, are the things our European visitors are most admiring of, because they are the things that are most recognizably American.

At a time when Americans proud to be American has hit a record low, what a gift from Europe on our 250th birthday!