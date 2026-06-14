Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Richard's avatar
Richard
2h

I am reminded of Boris Yeltsen in the supermarket. Now these visitors need to go home and fix Europe.

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Al Gonzalez's avatar
Al Gonzalez
2h

What a great observation Batya! Interesting how the left emphasizes all there is to hate about our country and The Athletic had a piece with the writer sounding embarrassed to host the very people that love visiting. If our country is so horrible, why is it that so many people risk their lives to come in illegally over literally thousands of miles?

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