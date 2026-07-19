New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the patron saint of the socialist movement metabolizing the Democratic Party, gave an interview to the New York Times in which he was pressed on how he defines working class. His answer was revealing, to say the least.

“I think if you have to work to pay your bills, I think that that is one definition of being a part of the working class,” Mamdani said.

“So someone making $250,000 a year is working class?” The interviewer, Lulu Garcia Navarro, asked.

“I haven’t asked myself where it starts and stops,” Mamdani replied. “What I would say is those who are working to try and afford the basic dignities of life and aren’t able to do so, I think that that is also working class. Oftentimes we’re asked how we divide this country. I think there’s only one majority in this country — it’s the working class.”

So where does he draw the line where someone is “rich” and should pay higher taxes?

“I’ve drawn it at about a million dollars a year.”

Did you hear that? A million dollars!

It’s truly hilarious: Anyone who makes less than a million dollars a year is “working class.”

He’s not alone in thinking this. It’s something DSAers angrily tweet at me all the time when I point out that the people voting for them are educated, rich elites: Anyone who works is working class, they say. Surgeons are working class! Lawyers are working class!

Bear in mind that the median income in New York City is about $60,000 a year. Nationally, it’s $50,000 a year. But Zohran Mamdani wants you to see a corporate lawyers making $890,000 a year as working class.

As Garcia Navarro pointed out, “Someone who is a janitor is going to feel some kind of way about that description if you’re lumping them in with someone who’s a lawyer.”

After prevaricating a little more and trying to change the subject to talk about his campaign, Mamdani repeated again, “Look, I think I’ve defined it to you as someone who works to afford their life.”

Tremndous. Corporate lawyers of the world, unite!

Of course, this isn’t just ridiculous. The point is to redefine the economic interests of the educated elite, the top 10%, the Mamdani-DSA base, as working class so they can craft policy that puts money in the pockets of the elites while pretending to represent labor.