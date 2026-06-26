I was so honored to have Brad Lander join me for a feisty debate on my show “BATYA!” which you can watch tomorrow night at 7PM EST, 11PM EST, or Sunday morning at 11AM.

We discussed his victory and his 180 when it comes to the Democratic Socialists of America, a group he exited after what he called their “vile” comments about Hamas after October 7.

We discussed why so many Jews see him as whitewashing the people who hate us.

We discussed why he would share a stage with Darializa Chevalier, who hates America, but not Trump, who also wants to bring down costs.

We discussed his friendship with Zohran Mamdani, and why Mrs. Mamdani refused to endorse Lander, the only one of her husband’s candidates she refused to mention by name.

We also had Bruce Blakeman on to talk about why he called Lander a collaborator.

And we had Nina Turner, Rafael Manguel, and Donte Mills on to respond to both interviews and the new SCOTUS rulings.

We ended on the protests against Hamas in Gaza.

I hope you enjoy! Thank you everyone who send me questions! I tried to weave them in as best I could, time constraints limiting!