Batya Ungar-Sargon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kent's avatar
Kent
3h

Excellent. I'm impressed that he has the guts to appear. I'll be watching.

Reply
Share
Adam E's avatar
Adam E
2h

Hope you’ll post video as well.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Batya Ungar-Sargon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture