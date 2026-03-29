Good afternoon!

I hope everyone is enjoying their weekend!

Here’s the latest episode of my show BATYA! on NewsNation.

My guests are retired Brigadier General Mark Kimmett, Sergeant Dan Hollaway, a veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division, economist Mitch Rochelle, Dave Rubin, Melik Abdul, and pollster Patrick Ruffini.

This week: I’ll do the subscriber AMA on Tuesday at 8PM EST—send questions in the subscriber chat!

Also, I’ll be recording tomorrow with Dave Rubin, so send along your questions for him.

Have a great rest of the weekend!